Several WMass locations proposed for Amazon's second headquarters

Western Massachusetts could possibly be the next home for Amazon.

According to a new proposal, Massachusetts officials suggested three western Massachusetts communities in a formal pitch to host Amazon's second headquarters.

One of those locations is Open Square in Holyoke

In a submission by Governor Baker's administration, there are more than two dozen possible sites across the Commonwealth, but the proposal gives no preferences.

In western Massachusetts, Holyoke, Pittsfield, and Lee make the list.

According to the proposal obtained by Western Mass News, Holyoke's Open Square is ideal because it is three miles to the I-90, 25 miles from Bradley Airport, and walking distance to Amtrak.

It also noted that Holyoke is the first planned industrial city in the country.

As for Lee, the proposal suggests Greylock Mills and Columbia Mills, which are located within a mile of I-90 with easy access to Boston and New York City metropolitan areas.

Lastly is William Stanley Business Park and GE properties located in downtown Pittsfield. The proposal said it would be a great location because it's close to several colleges such as SUNY Albany and UMass Amherst.

Amazon's current headquarter is in Seattle, WA.

