'Home Base' awards medals to Vietnam veterans

Back in July, when Home Base, a Red Sox foundation, honored over a thousand Vietnam veterans in a pre-game ceremony and today, the organization held a similar ceremony in Holyoke.

Over 90 Vietnam veterans were honored at the Soldiers Home, where they were pinned with the very same medals the Sox handed out in July.

Family members, caretakers, veterans groups, and friends were all in attendance.

Officials said that today's ceremony was about thanking the veterans who weren't treated the same way they were, when they returned from the war on terror.

"There's always a veteran that comes to me and says I never had a welcome home. Thank you. Today was about making recognition to all of our Vietnam veterans and their families," said Francisco Urena, the state's secretary of veteran's affairs.

Home Base brought with them the trophies from the Red Sox World Series wins in 2004, 2007, and 2013 and veterans were lining up to take pictures with them.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.