Springfield officials evaluating resources as more students from Puerto Rico arrive

More and more families are leaving Puerto Rico following the devastation from Hurricane Maria.

Some western Massachusetts cities, like Springfield, are seeing a noticeable increase in families seeking refuge with family and friends and that's being felt in the public school system.

With so much destruction in Puerto Rico, with most of the island still without power, people continue to leave in large numbers.

Cities like Springfield are welcoming these families .

There's a great need and one of those is to continue schooling for the children.

The devastation in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria a month ago is overwhelming. More and more families are leaving Puerto Rico to find shelter with family and friends in the United States.

Springfield is one of the more popular locations.

"The highest three coming in now is New York, Orlando, and Springfield. We have 65 families here in less than three weeks," said Jose Claudio with the New North Citizens Council.

The New North Citizens Council has been designated as a welcome center for Puerto Rican evacuees in Springfield.

"What we've seen is a big influence of Puerto Ricans coming in with a lot of need. They lost their houses, they have children that need to go back to the school system, and we see the need for apartments," Claudio added.

As more families come into Springfield, more children are being enrolled in the public school system.

"It's a major challenge for the school system. We've already received 100 students, a lot of youngsters coming in without records, with a great deal of needs relative to ESL services and other services," said Springfield School Superintendent Daniel Warwick.

Warwick said that the ways schools are currently funded it would take two years to get funding to help students coming into the system now.

"So we'll petition the state to provide some emergency support for this and we've already talked with the Department of Education because under traditional means, we wouldn't get any funding for these kids," Warwick explained.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that no child will be turned away from city schools.

"These are American citizens. We've dealt with these situations right here in Springfield. My first thing is to make sure the students and family are taken care of first," Sarno explained.

Besides working with the school system, Claudio told Western Mass News that his organization is also working with community organizations and businesses to help make the transition easier for the displaced families.

