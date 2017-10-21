Mobile park in Ludlow evacuated after van crashes into home causing gas leak

Multiple people were evacuated from their mobile homes in Ludlow last night for a gas leak after a van crashed into one of the mobile homes following an accident with another van.

At least two people were transported from the scene, the Ludlow Fire Department reports.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene starting at about 5:40 p.m. Friday. This included firefighters and police. The mobile park is located at 350 West Street.

"Van that got hit ... it was pushed into a mobile home knocking it off its foundation. That van ended up fracturing a gas line knocking the valve off, " explained Captain William Dubuque with the Ludlow Fire Department.

He told Western Mass News Saturday morning that the accident ended up leading to "a pretty decent" gas leak. There was no propane tank damaged though as initially reported to us by police

"One-inch pipe so a significant gas leak when we got there," Dubuque noted.

Police helped firefighters by going door to door to evacuate residents in the park. The Fire Department estimates there are about 20 mobile homes there.

"Trailer park was evacuated for about 4 hours," explained Dubuque.

As far as the injuries reported...

"There were people that were transported from the accident. Nobody got hurt due to the consequent gas leak, no injuries related to that," he noted.

Dubuque says firefighters were able to temporarily plug the gas leak until the gas company arrived. He says Columbia gas responded to make the repairs.

The individual living in the mobile home that was hit by the second van, was unable to return last night. The Fire Department says a building inspector needs to first check the home before anyone can return.

Further details on the double van accident itself weren't immediately available. Police did have to shut down West Street between Holyoke Street and Stonybrook Road while crews worked the scene.

The Ludlow Fire Department was able to clear the scene just after 9 p.m.

