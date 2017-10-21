Friday Football Fever Scores for 10/20

There was some great week 7 action heading into the end of the regular season.

Two dominant offenses matched up against each other is a battle and it’s not enough to play good defense, you have to score. And score they did.

Longmeadow with the ball.

Camera even loses the ball. So does the central defense as Isaiah DuBois out runs the golden eagle defense.

The extra point will be no good... 6-0 Longmeadow. Central makes a drive and here we find them in the red zone. Aaron Moses Williams, the QB, makes the throw, and Chauncey Cogell catches it with the back of his hand.7-6 central. This play ending up to be bad news for Longmeadow later on. A sack on the QB on 3rd and 5, leading to a punt.

Williams is going to hand it off to Jordan Lowery and, Touchdown. Keep in mind this was only in the first quarter!

The final score: Central 35, Longmeadow 1.

West Springfield hosting Putnam tonight and they are going to show the beavers whose house it is.

In the opening drive, west side with the ball. Leeony Tessier grabs it what a play here. 7-0 west side.

Later on, Tyler Rochefort hands it off to Vaunell Hill, he takes it outside for a first down. Then Hill again with the ball, this time to the right side of the field, he’s able to finish the drive with a touchdown. 14-0 terriers. Putnam trying to get on the board here. Sacked by Dailen Hicks, Rochefort launches it hits Anthony Trangreti for the touchdown. 21-0 west side.

We are still in the first quarter here. Rochefort with the ball and you know where this is going. Jay Mitchell makes it 28-0 and this final score is a total blowout.

We find ourselves at Chicopee Comp. where they host Agawam Comp. with the ball, Kenneth Mitchell, Colts with the ball, Nathaniel Lepage takes it outside for the touchdown.

Agawam now with the ball Zachary Pirinie launches it and it’s intercepted by Kyle Jones. Agawam here looking to get in the end zone, Jared Derochers able to break the plane for the touchdown. Later on Thomas Caracciolo breaks the plane for another brownie score.

Final: Agawam 48, Chicopee Comp 13.

