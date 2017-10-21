How athletes can keep their bodies healthy for the season's end

With only one more week of regular season action before western Mass. teams take the field for the playoffs, it's the time of the year where fatigue injuries happen.

School, sports and the changing of the seasons is a lot on the body so Western Mass News spoke with a local athletic trainer on what athletes can do to stay strong through the season.

Taking hit after hit can wear on the body, and with playoffs just weeks away it’s important for coaches to have practices reflect rest days, and athletes take advantage of them.

Western Mass News spoke with Craig Nicholson, an athletic trainer.

“I think it’s important to have a lot of rest and recovery days. With school work, practice and game schedules life can be very busy and it’s important for them to have recovery days. Taking care of their bodies as best they can,” he tells us.

Things like hydration, sleep and good nutrition is important for the high school athlete. Balance in diet can also fuel those big throws, and far runs.

“…Nice balanced meals are always important. Starting with great hydration. Water before, during and after activity is most important,” notes Nicholson.

For those teams that make it far into the playoffs, it’s even harder for athletes to transition into winter sports. The state football championship overlaps with the basketball, track and hockey seasons by one week. Leaving no time to heal and rest.

“That's where hopefully the adults can make that transition easier and be smart. Give an off day, have easier days or recovery days instead of being on the practice field. Do something else like yoga or Pilates, even pool therapy to help the athletes transition from one season to the next,” adds Nicholson.

Even though you can't prevent every injury, you can stop a small one get worse.

Nicholson says that if you have a nagging injury don't let it turn into something that can leave you on the sidelines, tell a trainer or team doctor about it and they can help stop it from turning into something worse.

