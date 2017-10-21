19-year-old stabbed while trying to thwart burglary in Westhampton

A 19-year-old man is recovering today after he tried to stop a burglary at a home in Westhampton and was stabbed.

The Northwestern District Attorney's Office confirmed the details with Western Mass News Saturday morning.

"..He attempted to stop a burglary at the unoccupied residence where he was working," explains Mary Carey, DA representative, "(He) suffered non-life threatening stab wounds."

Our crew who went to the scene Friday night saw officers with the Ludlow Police Department at the home on North West Road.

Police are still looking for the suspect who has not been caught yet.

Further details regarding the burglary and the stabbing were not released by the DA's Office.

Westhampton police were assisted by State Police on scene.

