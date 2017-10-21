Local boutique sells handmade, knitted breast prosthesis for cancer survivors

A Hampden boutique honored Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a unique event geared towards survivors and women who have had mastectomies.

Diane Dunn, the owner of ‘All About Me’ Boutique located on Somers Road had several Knitted Knockers on display at her store Saturday.

Dunn told Western Mass News that Knitted Knockers are handmade breast prosthesis that are in high demand.

“We want to make people aware of it that it’s out there for someone who might need it, and also for people that are looking for projects to knit,” said Dunn.

She said the idea to sell and spread the word about Knitted Knockers came from one of her customers who participates in the Knitted Knockers Organization through a volunteer knitting group in Somers, Connecticut.

