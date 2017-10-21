Pedestrian accident closes section of Triangle St. in Amherst - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Pedestrian accident closes section of Triangle St. in Amherst

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Amherst police have closed off a small section of Triangle Street after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Drivers should avoid Triangle and Cottage Street at this time.

No word yet on the pedestrian's injuries as officers just arrived to the scene. We will update this story once more information becomes available.

