Volunteers continue to lend helping hand to Hurricane Maria victims

Residents here in western Massachusetts continue to lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Maria.

It’s been nearly a month since the hurricane devastated Puerto Rico; leaving almost the entire island without power and limited supplies.

But Hurricane Maria hasn’t stopped the volunteers of United Puerto Rico.

On Saturday, volunteers and organizers like Jorge Colon spent their weekend loading tractor trailer trucks with nearly 150,000 pounds of food, water, and clothes that will soon make way to the island.

“We are putting everything together and we are going to be traveling to basically make sure that stuff gets to the right people in Puerto Rico," said Colon.

Colon told Western Mass News eight volunteers will be heading down to Puerto Rico on November 10 to personally deliver those goods.

