After seeing record warmth this afternoon a chilly night on the way tonight

It's another weekend of temperatures running well above normal. In fact we set a new record high this afternoon at Westover. While the record high for tomorrow looks safe, we will continue to see warm and dry conditions last until early next week.

A ridge of high pressure builds northward over the weekend, allowing warmer temperatures to extend into New England. We set a new record high of 78 at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. That broke the old record of 76 set back in 1979. As we head into tonight we will see clear skies and light winds, which will mean another chilly night as lows drop back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We will see more clouds Sunday as a cold front moves a little closer to the coast from the west. Clouds will mainly be high, thin clouds, so we should still see a warm day. Clouds continue to build Monday and wind out of the south-southwest will pick up a bit as the front draws closer. By Tuesday, we turn blustery and more humid with spotty showers during the day and a period of heavier rain at night as the cold front actually passes by. Rain moves to the coast Wednesday, allowing western Mass to dry out a bit.

Another area of low pressure may develop along the slow-moving cold front, allowing rain to move back westward into western Mass on Thursday and showers may linger into Friday as well. This forecast is still fairly uncertain for rain chances, but our temperatures are looking cooler with highs back to the lower 60s.

