Many enjoy record-breaking temperatures Saturday

The Autumn warm-up had many outside savoring the summery weather on Saturday.

The peculiar rise in the mercury has busted records here in New England.

It got up to a record-breaking 78 degrees in western Massachusetts on Saturday, which beat 1979's record of 76 degrees.

“It’s actually pretty nice, we don’t know what’s going on but we’re enjoying it either way,” said Ricky Arroyo, of Chicopee.

We are halfway through meteorological Fall. The September Summer sizzle never let way to an October chill. Friday’s record-breaking warmth is bringing a much-loved extension to Summer.

Parks seemed to be the hot spot for during the fall heat. Many children enjoyed some extra time outside.

“Last year it was too cold to go outside, the kids do their homework..they can go outside, play...and enjoy it right before the winter,” said Arroyo.

The milder temperatures could continue. The National Weather Service predicts an equal chance for precipitation, but there may not be quite as many bitter cold days.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.