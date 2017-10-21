UMass Amherst student in critical condition after being hit by car on campus Friday

A 20-year-old UMass Amherst student remains in critical condition after being hit by a car on campus Friday evening.

Ed Blaguszewski, Spokesperson for UMass Amherst told Western Mass News that Silas M. Watkins was crossing Eastman Lane near Sylvan Drive around 5:48 p.m. when they were hit by 18-year-old Charles Willingham.

Watkins suffered severe injuries, including head trauma and had to be transported from the scene to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Willngham and a passenger were not hurt in the accident.

UMass police determined that Willingham couldn’t see Watkins crossing the street because of solar glare from the sunset.

A press release from UMass Amherst obtained by Western Mass News said:

The UMass Police again emphasized to both drivers and pedestrians that solar glare in the early evening will continue to be a safety factor in the coming days and that they should exercise extra caution between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m.

State police were also called to the accident to investigate.

Further information was not released as the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

