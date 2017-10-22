7 people transported following crash on I-91 in Holyoke

Multiple were transported to the hospital overnight following a 4 car crash on I-91 in Holyoke, State Police say.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The crash happened near Exit 15 in Holyoke.

Everyone who was in the vehicles, a total of 7 people, were transported to the hospital as a precaution and suffered "non-life threatening injuries" Trooper Marcucci from the Northampton State Police Barracks confirms.

He told Western Mass News the scene was cleared up by about 4:30 a.m.

At this time the incident remains under investigation by State Police. No charges or citations have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.