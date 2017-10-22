Chilly start this morning but another warm afternoon on the way

We are waking up to chilly temperatures once again this morning but another mostly sunny and warm afternoon is on the way. Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will bring rain and wind to the region on Tuesday.

We may see some clouds around this afternoon as a cold front moves a little closer to the coast. Clouds will mainly be high, thin clouds, so we should still see a warm day. Highs today will top out in the middle to upper 70s. The record high for today at Westover is 85 set back in 1979. That record looks to be safe.

Clouds continue to build Monday and wind out of the south-southwest will pick up a bit as the front draws closer. By Tuesday, we turn windy and more humid as rain begins to move into the region. Some of that rain could be heavy at times later Tuesday and into Wednesday. Winds will become rather gusty as well. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Another area of low pressure may develop along the slow-moving cold front, allowing rain to move back westward into western Mass on Thursday and showers may linger into Friday as well. This forecast is still fairly uncertain for rain chances, but our temperatures are looking cooler with highs back to the lower 60s.

