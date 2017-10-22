7-year-old killed in pit bull attack in Lowell

A child died Saturday night in a pit bull attack in Lowell after entering a fenced in area where the two dogs were at.

The Lowell Middlesex District Attorney's Office reports the child was a 7-year-old boy. Police were called to the scene at about 6 p.m. This happened at a residence on Clare Street.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that the child entered a fenced in area where two pit bulls were present, and that the child was attacked," explained the DA's Office.

When officers arrived the child was already dead.

"Following the attack one of the pit bulls escaped the enclosed area. That animal has subsequently (been) located and euthanized. The other pit bull is in custody of animal control," the DA's Office noted.

Further details on the attack have not been released by authorities.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office, the Lowell Police Department and State Police are all involved in the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

