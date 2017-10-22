Multi-vehicle accident on I-91 South in Springfield backs up traffic

A multi-vehicle accident on I-91 Southbound near the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield caused a significant backup of traffic Sunday.

State Police in Springfield told Western Mass News that there were 3 cars involved. An ambulance crew was called to the scene. Luckily though, no one was hurt.

This was just before noon. State Police had traffic down to one lane while crews worked the scene. By 1 p.m. it was cleared up and traffic flow appeared to be back to normal.

