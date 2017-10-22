Power restored National Grid customers in Wilbraham

Over 300 National Grid customers were without power this afternoon in Wilbraham due to a tree that fell on some power lines.

Crews had to "temporarily shut down" Soule Road while crews work to clean things up and make repairs.

Western Mass News spoke with the Wilbraham Police Department. They were notified about the situation at 12:50 p.m. Sunday.

Both the DPW and the Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to the National Grid Outage map, a total of 339 customers lost power.Power was restored to those customers by 4 p.m.

