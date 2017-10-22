2 arrested in shooting incident in Springfield, victim reported

There was a shooting this afternoon in Springfield and police say the victim is in "unknown condition."
Springfield Police representative, Ryan Walsh, says 2 people have been arrested in connection with this incident.
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mass/Westford streets.
Further details were not immediately available.
Western Mass News has a crew on scene as we continue to follow this story.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest details.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.