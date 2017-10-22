2 arrested in shooting incident in Springfield, victim reported - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING

2 arrested in shooting incident in Springfield, victim reported

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News file photo) (Western Mass News file photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

There was a shooting this afternoon in Springfield and police say the victim is in "unknown condition."

Springfield Police representative, Ryan Walsh, says 2 people have been arrested in connection with this incident. 

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mass/Westford streets.

Further details were not immediately available.

Western Mass News has a crew on scene as we continue to follow this story.

Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest details. 

