2 arrested in shooting incident in Springfield, victim reported

There was a shooting this afternoon in Springfield and police say the victim is in "unknown condition."

Springfield Police representative, Ryan Walsh, says 2 people have been arrested in connection with this incident.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mass/Westford streets.

Further details were not immediately available.

