Shots fired call leads to armed robbery arrest in Springfield

A reported shooting incident in Springfield turned out to be two separate robberies connected to the same suspects, according to police.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield police said officers responded to a "shots fired call in the area of Mass Avenue and Westford Circle" around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Upon their arrival, officers saw three suspects running away. Those suspects were connected to two separate robberies.
"One victim was robbed and pistol whipped. There was a separate incident where another person was robbed by the same three suspects," said Walsh.
1 suspect tried to hid a fanny pack. Officers recovered a loaded handgun inside that fanny pack. One of the three suspects was arrested— Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) October 22, 2017
Western Mass News was told an 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault and battery, along with multiple firearms charges.
Walsh noted that there was a miscommunication in the beginning of the investigation due to "the rush for information."
No shell casings were found.— Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) October 22, 2017
