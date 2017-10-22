Shots fired call leads to armed robbery arrest in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Shots fired call leads to armed robbery arrest in Springfield

Posted:
(Western Mass News file photo) (Western Mass News file photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A reported shooting incident in Springfield turned out to be two separate robberies connected to the same suspects, according to police. 

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield police said officers responded to a "shots fired call in the area of Mass Avenue and Westford Circle" around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Upon their arrival, officers saw three suspects running away. Those suspects were connected to two separate robberies. 

"One victim was robbed and pistol whipped. There was a separate incident where another person was robbed by the same three suspects," said Walsh.

Western Mass News was told an 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault and battery, along with multiple firearms charges.

Walsh noted that there was a miscommunication in the beginning of the investigation due to "the rush for information." 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

