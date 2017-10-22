Easthampton police dog catches wanted suspect

An Easthampton police dog was able to quickly track down a wanted felony suspect early Saturday morning.

According to a post on the Easthampton Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect was wanted for multiple felony charges for an incident that occurred in Northampton.

Around 2:30 a.m. K9 Gino located the suspect in a wooded area. The suspect surrendered and they were taken into custody without incident.

Western Mass News has reached out to Northampton police for more information.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.