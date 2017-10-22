Increasing clouds but mild tomorrow. Much needed rain mid-week

After a warm afternoon to close out the weekend skies will become partly cloudy with temperatures not as chilly as we have seen the last few nights. Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will bring rain and wind to the region on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

If you have evening plans you are going to be just fine. We will see skies becoming partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping back into the upper 40s to around 50. It's not going to be as cold of a start Monday morning but you still may want a jacket as you head out the door.

Clouds continue to build Monday and wind out of the south-southwest will pick up a bit as the front draws closer. By Tuesday, we turn windy and more humid as rain begins to move into the region. Some of that rain could be heavy at times later Tuesday and into Wednesday. Winds will become rather gusty as well with winds gusting over 40 mph later Tuesday and into Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Another area of low pressure may develop along the slow-moving cold front, allowing rain to move back westward into western Mass on Thursday and showers may linger into Friday as well. This forecast is still fairly uncertain for rain chances, but our temperatures are looking cooler with highs back to the lower 60s.

