Exit 13B on I-91 south remains closed following tractor-trailer crash

A tractor trailer crash closed a stretch of I-91 South in West Springfield for a time today, according to state police.

Troopers assigned to the State Police barracks in Springfield said that the left lane of 91 South, near exit 13B in West Springfield, is now open.

However, the breakdown lane and the exit itself remain closed as clean-up continues. As of now, police have no timetable on when the right lane will reopen.

However, Red's Towing, which responded to the crash, said they had to call in three heavy duty tow trucks and that the job could take up to four hours to cleanup.

The driver of the tow truck also told Western Mass News that a white Acura was involved in this crash as well.

Police did say there were injuries in this crash, which happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday, but could not elaborate on the severity of those injuries.

The West Springfield Fire Department, who also responded to this crash, said they rendered first aid before ambulances arrived to take the victims away.

This is a developing story and one that we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

