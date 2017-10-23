Tractor trailer crash closes stretch of 91 South in West Springfield

A tractor trailer crash has closed a stretch of I-91 South in West Springfield, according to state police.

Springfield State police have confirmed that the left lane of 91 South in the area of Exit 13B is now open, but right of that is shut down which includes the exit itself. As of now, police have no timetable on when the right lane will reopen.

But the towing company who responded, Red's, said they had to call in three heavy duty tow trucks and that the job could take up to four hours to cleanup.

The driver of the tow truck also told Western Mass News that a white Acura was involved in this crash as well.

Police did say there were injuries in this crash, which happened around 2:30 this morning, but could not elaborate on the severity of those injuries.

The West Springfield Fire Department, who also responded to this crash, said they rendered first aid before ambulances arrived to take the victims away.

Our crew on scene is reporting that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has put out cones and caution signs just after Exit 14 on 91 South and police confirmed that drivers can still access Exit 13A.

This is a developing story and one that we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

