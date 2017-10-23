Nice stretch comes to an end with heavy rain and wind

This afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy but still mild with temperatures reaching near 70. There could be a stray shower or two but most of us will stay dry. However, a few showers will develop overnight as a moist southerly flow increases. It will stay mild overnight too with temperatures staying in the 50's.

Tomorrow will be cloudy, windy and rather muggy as showers pop-up across western Mass. A southerly flow will continue to strengthen as a cold front slowly draws closer. This front will squeeze tropical moisture up the east coast into New England. This will cause the wind to increase and the rain to become heavy at times, especially tomorrow evening and night. We could pick up 1-3" of rainfall. We certainly need the rain but minor street flooding and ponding on roadways is possible. There could be an embedded thunderstorm as well with strong damaging winds!

The wind has the potential to gust over 40 mph from time to time, especially in heavy downpours and thunderstorms. This could bring down trees and branches which could lead to some isolated to scattered power outages.

Things will dry out on Wednesday and the wind will ease a bit as this front slowly pushes east. The rest of the week will be mainly dry and cooler with highs in the 60's.

