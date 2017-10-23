Foggy start, dry today followed by rain & wind

It was an fantastic weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures however things are about to change. We have one more dry day on tap before a strong, slow moving cold front brings us heavy rain and strong winds. In the short term you may want to allow for some extra time this morning. There will likely be some patchy dense fog. In fact, A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 AM for central and eastern Hampden County.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy later on as a front draws closer. It will still be mild today with temperatures near 70. Tomorrow will be windy and rather muggy as rain begins to move into the region. Rain could be heavy at times late tomorrow into Wednesday morning. Winds will become strong as well with winds gusting over 40 mph later. It looks as though we could pick up 1-2" of rain.

Things will dry out on Wednesday as this front slowly pushes east. The rest of the week will be mainly dry and cooler with highs in the 60's.

