Multi-car crash on I-90 westbound causes massive backups - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Multi-car crash on I-90 westbound causes massive backups

(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
People are now standing outside their cars as traffic remains at a standstill- Western Mass News photo People are now standing outside their cars as traffic remains at a standstill- Western Mass News photo
Western Mass News photo of the backups Western Mass News photo of the backups
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

State police were called to a multi-car crash on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike this morning that, at one point, had all lanes currently closed.

The crash happened near Exit 6 in Chicopee, police said. 

According to police, eight cars were involved in the crash, including a tractor trailer, and the scene was "pretty messy."

Crews were able get the scene cleared just before 11 a.m.

It's not immediately known if any injuries were reported in this crash.

