Multi-car crash on I-90 westbound causing backups

State police are currently on the scene of a multi-car crash on the westbound side of the Mass Pike that has all lanes currently closed.

According to police, 4 cars were involved in this crash, including a tractor trailer, and the scene is, "pretty messy."

The crash happened near Exit 6 in Chicopee, police said.

State police told Western Mass News that there are possible injuries with this crash as well.

There is good news, however, according to police they will have the crash cleared up before 8 a.m.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to this scene and will provide more updates as they become available.

Click here to see a real time traffic map and if your ride in will be impacted.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.