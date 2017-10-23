Staying safe while sharing the road with 18-wheelers

Whether you are the driver or a passenger, you've probably passed an 18-wheeler while on the road.

There were two accidents Monday morning involving tractor-trailer trucks.

It was a busy morning for Mass. State Police, MassDOT, and Red's Towing with two tractor-trailer crashes just hours apart, which led to backups as far as the eye could see.

"Thank God no," said Frank Miele, an instructor at United Tractor Trailer School in Chicopee.

Miele has been teaching at United Tractor Trailer School for eight years and is thankful he's never been involved in a crash.

Having put hundreds through the federal and state requirements that are needed to drive a big rig though, Miele knows what safe driving is all about. He just wishes others did as well.

"People are always busy on their cell phone, either chatting with someone, taking selfies. They could be eating, putting on makeup, all these different things. If I'm able to control everything, it relaxes me. If I'm relaxed, I'm a much better driver," Miele noted.

The first crash happened in West Springfield around 2:30 a.m. today.

A Red's tow truck driver told Western Mass News a car clipped the 18-wheeler while trying to make a quick exit across lanes, tipping the truck onto its side.

However, with three mirrors on most tractor trailers, Miele said that blind spots aren't the major issue.

Instead, you need to give them space.

"When I'm on a highway, I always want to keep a safe cushion...okay...12 to 15 seconds if humanly possible in front of me," Miele added.

That would give truckers a chance to stop their 80,000 pound load.

"An average tractor trailer weighs almost 30 times what a car does, that's loaded. Okay? Give them the space they need, do not cut them off. It could be catastrophic," Miele explained.

During rush hour this morning, just about four hours later, a second occurred involving eight vehicles, turning what would normally be a 15 minute drive into nearly two hours and while Miele said that they try and teach everything, one thing they can't teach is the unpredictable.

"You never know when it's going to happen. Collisions can be avoided, accidents cannot," Miele said.

