Police searching for missing Haverhill man

Law enforcement are looking for the public's help in locating an missing man from eastern Massachusetts.

Mass. State Police said that 58-year-old David Risch was last seen Thursday afternoon. He reportedly told staff at a Haverhill nursing home that he was going for a walk around 2 p.m., but did not return.

Haverhill Police have conducted a number of searches over the last few days, but Risch has not yet been located.

"Mr. Risch needs medication that he most likely has not taken for several days," State Police noted.

As a result, the Commonwealth Fusion Center has issued a Silver Alert.

Risch is described as a white male, about 6' tall, and weighs 220 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red or pink shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call your local police department, 911 to be connected to State Police, or Haverhill Police at (978) 373-1212.

