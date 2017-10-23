Attorney discusses next steps for Springfield man in sanctuary at Amherst church

It's been several days since an Amherst church became a temporary home for a Springfield undocumented immigrant facing deportation.

The First congregational Church is giving sanctuary for Lucio Perez, whose effort to block deportation failed last last week.

The church is serving not just as a home for Perez, but a sanctuary after his lawyer said a request for him to stay in this country was denied last week.

Perez came to the country two decades ago from Guatemala without proper documentation. He got on ICE's radar back in 2009 where he continued to check-in with the federal agency and wasn't deported because he didn't have a criminal record.

That, however, changed with current administration, which has made anyone with a deportation order - regardless of if they are a convicted criminal or not - are now a priority.

When we spoke with Perez's attorney Monday afternoon, he told us that this is a complicated matter and that they are hoping Perez's case is reopened and heard before a judge.

"I think a lot of people don't understand there is no general line or form of anything you can fill out in this kind of a situation. No general process even for someone as decent and hard working as Lucio to stay here legally," said Attorney Matt Cameron.

Cameron also explained that currently for ICE officers, schools, hospitals, and churches like the First Congregational Church are off-limits.

So as the appeal to reopen his case is waiting to be picked up by an immigration court, Perez will remain in Amherst, not too far from his family.

Perez is the father of three children who are American citizens that attend schools in Springfield.

