DPW crews preparing for Tuesday's rain

We're finally going to see some rain in western Massachusetts and that could mean trouble on the roads.

Across the region, public works departments are getting ready for some much needed rain.

The storm could pose concerns on the roads, so they want you to know how you can help.

The sun was shining high in the sky Monday, that soon will change.

After weeks of little to no precipitation, the grounds will finally get a soaking.

"It's not snow. It's still gonna be relatively warm," said Springfield DPW director Chris Cignoli.

With one to three inches of rain expected, that could mean minor street flooding.

"What I'm really concerned about is leaves coming down and blocking storm drains," Cignoli explained.

Cignoli told Western Mass News that his crews are prepared for the storm.

"What we're concerned about is minor street flooding that's gonna happen with blocked catch basins," Cignoli noted.

There is something you can do to help!

"We really are asking people to get out, clean the catch basins in front of their house, and I think that's gonna be the major complaints we're dealing with," Cignoli added,

Doing that could save time for public works departments across the region - from Northampton to Springfield.

"We have our guys out doing street sweeping as we always do," Cignoli said.

It could also diminish the number of calls the departments are responding to.

"Keep an eye out and if they have issues, let us know," Cignoli said.

