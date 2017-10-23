UMass warns of solar glare issues in wake of pedestrian accident

In the wake of a UMass student being hit by a car just before sunset on Friday, police on-campus are asking those who drive on certain streets to be aware of the issues caused by solar glare.

Eastman Lane is a busy spot on UMass Amherst's campus as students walk to and from residence halls, but this weekend, it became the scene of a serious crash:

This weekend, Silas Watkins, a 20 year old student, was hit while crossing the street. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center with critical injuries.

The 18-year-old driver reportedly told police that Watkins was difficult to see due to solar glare from the setting sun.

Students told Western Mass News that the problem is not a new one.

"Yeah, I can't really see right now if I look that way, so it's pretty bad," said Aidan Harte, a UMass junior.

Just days before this weekend's crash, campus police posted to their Facebook page warning drivers of the blinding conditions.

That post named three streets on-campus and said the solar glare is particularly bad during the morning commute for drivers, including Eastman Lane, where the student was hit this weekend and the same goes for the evening commute when traveling westbound on those same roads

The university shared that post to the UMass Amherst Facebook page over the weekend and asked for people to "exercise extra care" when driving on-campus, especially in the morning and evening hours.

"Glare from the sun can temporarily blind you resulting in a collision with a pedestrian, cyclist, or other motor vehicle," UMass wrote in their post.

AAA recommends wearing sunglasses just after sunrise or before sunset to reduce glare, clean the inside and outside of your windshield, and give more room between yourself and other cars.

Those who live in the area are now asking drivers to be extra aware particularly between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Western Mass News reached out to UMass Police to find out if the driver of the vehicle has been charged. We have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.