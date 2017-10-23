Springfield looks to take legal action against store with excessive trash

One local business is an eyesore for many of its neighbors.

The Dollar Tree store on Allen Street in Springfield has neighbors upset because of the constant trash around the building.

The trash problem has gotten so bad that the city of Springfield is planning to file with the courts to enforce the city ordinances.

Alcohol containers, fast food remnants, bags, and bags of trash all litter the area around the Dollar Tree in Springfield.

Neighbors told Western Mass News that this East Forest Park area is a nice place to live and this is no way to treat it.

"For the most part, it's a really nice area. It's one of the few left in Springfield, but yeah, we don't want to see places have trash and things like that," said Charles Lamarche.

The store sits on the corner of Allen Street and Island Pond Road.

Even residents like Karl Philemy, who just moved to the area, said that the trash is not a good look for the neighborhood.

"I want say it's definitely bad. I come from a third world country, so I grew up in Haiti, so I've seen trash all the time and I think it's disgusting, so coming here to nice neighborhood like this in Springfield, I definitely would want it to stay that way," said Philemy.

The city of Springfield has issued seven tickets since August for $100 each and now, after no change, the inspectors have recommended legal action.

The city has prepared a petition and it will be filed later this week to enforce the city ordinances regarding the trash.

The Dollar Tree store corporate office will have 20 days to respond, defending their actions or complying with the city's request.

However, for the next month or so, inspectors won't just drive by and not look at the property.

"The inspectors will be ticketing all along if the property is not kept clean," said Michael Roche, Springfield's associate city solicitor.

Western Mass News has reached out to dollar Tree corporate offices and they said they are looking into it and will respond with an answer tomorrow.

