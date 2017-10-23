Family of boy hit and killed by car pushing for change

A Springfield family is asking the city for change following the death of a 12-year-old last month.

The boy, Nathaniel Acevedo, was crossing Breckwood Boulevard when he was struck and killed by a car.

"I'm a nervous wreck, I'm crying every day," said Millie Burgos, Acevedo's grandmother.

Last month, Acevedo passed away after he was struck by a car on Breckwood Boulevard.

"I wake up in the morning thinking he's here with me. It's hard. It's really hard," Burgos added.

Burgos told Western Mass News that it's impossible to describe what life has been like since Acevedo passed away.

"The cars are coming too fast," Burgos noted.

A memorial is still arranged on the lawn.

"What I'm trying to do is prevent this from happening to anybody else," Burgos explained.

The alleged driver in the hit-and-run crash is 35-year-old Joshua Cutler.

We called his mother, who has previously spoken to Western Mass News, but were unable to reach her.

After the accident, the Acevedo family was asking for justice, but now, they want more.

"Speed bumps, we want these three lights near where Nathaniel got killed to work," Burgos said.

Nearly 1,500 people have signed a petition, asking the city of Springfield to reduce speed limits and install signs and speed bumps.

"What is it gonna take for somebody to help us here? We're trying to keep our children safe," said Kelly Lablanc, a Breckwood Blvd. resident.

Leblanc, a mother of two, supports the petition.

"We need a little bit of support, so we can get this together," Leblanc explained.

Burgos added, "Nobody have to go through what I'm going through because it's a nightmare."

If you are interested in reading more on the petition, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.