Local trainer weighs in on pit bull safety

A tragic attack over the weekend in Lowell took the life of a seven year old boy. He was mauled by two pit bulls.

Neighbors in Lowell described the attack by two pit bulls that killed a young boy as horrific.

The breed of dog has become more popular in recent years, according to Beth Ostrowski-Parks, a certified dog trainer in Westhampton. She told Western Mass News that pit bulls were originally bred to catch bulls, so their instinct is to latch on.

"Pit bulls are if they bite hard and often times, they don't want to go because that's just what bred into them to not let go," Ostrowski-Parks explained.

Ostrowski-Parks said that when dogs get stimulated, it's hard to bring them out of that zone.

Part of helping the animal deal with that natural instinct to bite and hold on is to socialize the dog with others, and it's very important to keep the dog out of situations that can get them in trouble.

"There is a responsibility that comes with having dogs that are strong, guarding breeds and I think that that's where things happen that are bad because people don't realize the responsibility that they have," Ostrowski-Parks noted.

Ostrowski-Parks owns dogs herself and although she has never had a pit bull, she has a doberman - another dog bred to protect.

As much as nurture matters as to how a dog turns out, Ostrowski-Parkssays said that a big part of it is nature. Not only the breed of dog, but the genes they have effect how aggressive they are.

"Their main job is protection. You just have to know that and I think more people who know who they have on the end of their leash or in their yard, the less problems there will be," Ostrowski-Parks said.

Understanding the nature of strong dogs, like pit bulls, can be helpful not only to the dog owners, but to others who interact with them as well.

