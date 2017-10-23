Plane headed to Vegas strikes birds, diverted to New York

NEW YORK (AP) - A JetBlue plane from Boston to Las Vegas has struck some birds shortly after takeoff and has been diverted to New York.

A JetBlue spokesman says Flight 877 struck the birds late Monday afternoon after taking off from Boston Logan International Airport.

The plane was expected to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday evening.

The JetBlue spokesman hasn't said if the plane suffered any damage.

