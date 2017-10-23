Granby Bow and Gun Club hearing to be rescheduled

The owners of the Granby Bow and Gun Club attempted to appeal restrictions put in place by the town zoning board.

The board shut down the club’s half mile long rifle range, saying owners didn't have the proper permits.

The zoning board reacted to noise and environmental concerns raised by some people who live near the range.

The club has been around since 1947. The controversial gun range has been open for a year.

The hearing was cancelled tonight and will be rescheduled.

