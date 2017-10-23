Holyoke mayoral debate held at senior center

Voters in a number of cities, including Holyoke, go to the polls two weeks from tomorrow.

Mayor Alex Morse is seeking a fourth term.

He's challenged by Jay Ferreira, a former ward four city councilor and an employment coordinator at Community Enterprises.

The two met for a debate tonight at the senior center.

"We really need to have control over our local school system to provide the best quality education for all our young people, so that's the number one priority," said Jason Ferreira.

"We have a record level of private investments happening, we have the lowest unemployment rate in over two decades, the lowest crime rate that we've seen since the early 2000's, and so we're moving the city forward, but we're not done yet," said Mayor Morse.

The debate was organized by the Holyoke Prosperity Alliance, a group that consists of the Holyoke Youth Commission, Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce, and the Holyoke Taxpayers' Association.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.