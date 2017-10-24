They're shipping up to Boston

This morning, Senator Eric Lesser, fellow legislators and western Mass residents are busing to Boston to testify on the East-West Rail study.

Senator Lesser proposed the Springfield to Boston rail service, saying it could have a major impact on both cities.

One of the senator’s biggest arguments for the rail system is giving all parts of the state equal access, good jobs and good housing. He believes it will attract more people to the city due to its convenience and in turn, allow more people to live in Boston but work in Springfield. Some local businesses and residents second this argument.

The Joint Committee on Transportation will hear the senator’s proposal today and they will also hear from residents who will be taking the trip as well.

The senator tells Western Mass News that those planning to testify should bring a written copy of their testimony so that they can submit it in writing. Just in case there is not enough time to hear from everyone.

The bus will depart the Basketball Hall of Fame at 7:30 and arrive in Boston for 10 a.m. The bus will then head back to Springfield at 1 p.m.

Those who cannot make the trip to Boston are still encouraged to show their support this morning and see the bus take off from the Hall of Fame.

