Downpours, strong wind gusts continue tonight

A slow-moving cold front is pushing into western Mass this evening, bringing strong, gusty winds out of the south along with heavy showers. Some batches of rain may bring an inch an hour, which may lead to localized flash flooding tonight. A severe thunderstorm is possible with damaging wind gusts to 60mph or a brief tornado (chances for this remain quite low).

A Flash Flood Watch continues through Wednesday morning for all of western Mass

A Wind Advisory continues through 11am Wednesday morning for Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties… through 8pm tonight for Berkshire Co.

Wind out of the south may occasionally gust to 50 mph across western Mass through early tonight, then strong winds will subside overnight and Wednesday morning as a front moves to the coast. Due to the slow movement of the front, showers look to linger Wednesday-especially in the morning. Our humidity will drop a bit, but we remain mild with highs in the upper 60s.

An upper level low will move overhead Thursday, allowing for much cooler air. A front remains stalled along the coast and a weak area of low pressure moving along the front should kick showers back west. Umbrella weather will stick around for another day, but drier air arrives with high pressure by Friday.

Friday and Saturday are looking nice with sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures in the 60s. Our next storm system will again cut across the country and bring us a round of wind and rain sometime late Sunday into Monday. Dry, seasonable weather should return by Halloween.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.