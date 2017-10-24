First Warning Weather Day - Heavy rain and damaging wind likely

Today's a First Warning Weather Day! We are expecting heavy rain and strong winds as a strong cold front approaches the area. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect from 6PM today through 10AM tomorrow and A Wind Advisory remains in effect from Noon today through 11AM tomorrow.

It's a mild, windy and even muggy start with a few showers here and there. A strong southerly flow will continue to strengthen today as a cold front slowly draws closer. This front will be very slow moving, drawing moisture off the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean as it nears. Winds will increase continue to increase this afternoon into the evening and cause rain to be heavy at times, especially after the evening rush and into late tonight. Rain totals could exceed 1-3" . While we do need rain, these downpours could lead to street and urban flooding. It's important to clean storm drains of any fall foliage that may be blocking water from flowing. There could be a few strong to severe storms as well. (6 PM to 2 AM) Any storm has the potential to enhance the rain and tap into damaging winds high in the sky. Although the likely hood of tornado is low it can't totally be ruled out.

Strong wind has the potential to gust up to 50 mph, especially in the Berkshire and higher elevations during heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Scattered power outages are possible.

As the front clears out tomorrow the wind will ease. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, cooler and drier however there could still be a leftover showers... The heavy rain will be slow to clear eastern parts of New England as the front sluggishly moves east.

An upper level system will move through Thursday with a few more afternoon showers. It will be much cooler with highs in the 50's.

High pressure will move in supplying us with nice conditions for Friday and Saturday. We should sunshine with highs in the 60's.

