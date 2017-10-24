Turning cooler and staying dreary

Our weather remains unsettled tonight and Thursday and our rain chances are actually increasing again-though we aren’t expecting rain amounts like we saw Tuesday. Spotty showers move through the valley tonight and overnight, stretching back toward the Berkshires at times. Skies remain cloudy tonight and temperatures get cooler with lows falling into the upper 40s by dawn.

A trough and upper level low will move over the Northeast Thursday, bringing in cooler air. Our temperatures will only make it into the middle 50s under a mostly cloudy sky and with a chilly northwest breeze. At the surface, low pressure will move northward along a stalled front, pushing showers back west. Showers will gradually taper off Thursday night and skies clear through Friday morning.

High pressure builds back in to end the week and sunshine will be the story Friday! Our temperatures will be seasonably mild with highs in the low 60s. Our dry, refreshing air mass sticks around to start the weekend and we get cold for Saturday morning with temps well into the 30s, but warm quickly and return to the upper 60s Saturday afternoon.

Another powerful storm system will be on the way for Sunday into Monday. We may once again be looking at another strong wind, heavy rain event here in western Mass that may warrant advisories or watches-something to keep an eye on. Rain and wind end Monday and quiet, cooler weather moves in for Halloween and the first day of November.

