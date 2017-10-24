WMass judge faces sex misconduct complaint

BOSTON (AP) - Authorities say a Massachusetts judge who was re-assigned to administrative duties without explanation in August is facing a sexual misconduct complaint.

The state's Commission on Judicial Conduct and the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination confirm they are investigating Judge Thomas Estes. The 50-year-old Estes was the presiding justice in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown and also oversaw a Pittsfield drug court.

The complaint first reported by The Berkshire Eagle was filed by a clinical social worker in the Pittsfield court. The woman, who worked for a contractor, said she and Estes had a sexual relationship but he pressured her for sex when she tried to end it. She alleges her employer also re-assigned her.

Estes' lawyer, David Hoose, said he was cooperating fully with both investigations. Court officials refused comment.

