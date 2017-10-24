Officials locate inmate who walked away from treatment center

Officials have located an inmate that walked away from a Springfield facility last night.

The Hampden County Sheriff's Department said that 43-year-old Francisco Garcia was found and taken back into custody Tuesday after walking away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center around 6 p.m. Monday.

Garcia reportedly went to take out the trash to a dumpster in the back of the Mill Street building and didn't come back inside.

“Obviously, this person was classified to minimum security because they were not seen to be a danger in the community. However, when an individual absconds from a correctional supervision situation it is always a matter of caution” said Stephen O’Neil, public information officer for the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's department said that Garcia was sentenced to six months for larceny under $250 and possession of a Class B substance. He was scheduled to end his sentence on March 17, 2018.

