Springfield Police looking for help identifying suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police looking for help identifying suspect

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Photos provided by Springfield Police) (Photos provided by Springfield Police)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Investigators are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that someone was seen in a surveillance photo allegedly tried to break into an ATM on Island Pond Road on Thursday, September 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 735-1527 or (413) 787-6355.  You can also 'Text-a-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.