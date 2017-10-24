Springfield Police looking for help identifying suspect

Investigators are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that someone was seen in a surveillance photo allegedly tried to break into an ATM on Island Pond Road on Thursday, September 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 735-1527 or (413) 787-6355. You can also 'Text-a-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

