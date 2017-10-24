Driver cited after allegedly hitting UMass student with car - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Driver cited after allegedly hitting UMass student with car

A driver has been cited after reportedly hitting a UMass student with his car late last week.

UMass Amherst spokesperson Mary Dettloff said that 18-year-old Charles Willingham of Newburyport is being cited for speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Willingham was driving along Eastman Lane, near Sylvan Drive, on Friday when he allegedly struck 20-year-old Silas Watkins of Wellfleet.

"Watkins was crossing Eastman in a designated crosswalk at the time of the incident," Dettloff noted.

Watkins, a student at UMass, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he is now listed in fair condition.

UMass Police noted that solar glare may have been a factor in the collision and they are warning drivers and pedestrians that it will be a safety concern for the next few days between 4 and 6 p.m.

"Drivers and pedestrians should use extra care while driving and crossing streets," Detloff added.

