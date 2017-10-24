Springfield woman arrested following disturbance in Chicopee

A Springfield woman is facing several charges after her arrest last night in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Monday night, the department received several calls about a disturbance involving a firearm at 75 Longwood Drive.

Officers arrived to find several people in the street, who reportedly told police that a woman arrived with two men and attempted to get payment over the purchase of a dog.

"As the situation escalated, the female party took out a small silver handgun from her pocket and handed it to one of the other males," Wilk added.

The argument continued and a threat was made with that gun. One of the homeowners then chased the two men away from the scene.

Chicopee and Mass. State Police searched the area for the men. Meanwhile, an officer spoke with the female suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nashaly Charisse Russell of Springfield, who allegedly denied being with the other people.

"While speaking to her, a small handgun was found in close proximity to her. As a result of this investigation, and the victim and witness statements, she was placed under arrest," Wilk explained.

Russell has been charged with disturbance while caring a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card. She was held on $2,540 bail pending her arraignment Tuesday in Chicopee District Court.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

