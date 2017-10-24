Two arrested, over 400 bags of heroin seized at West Springfield motel

Two people are facing drug-related charges following their arrests late last week.

On Friday, members of the West Springfield Police Department narcotics unit, along with members of the Western Mass. Gang Task Force, executed search warrants simultaneously on several rooms at Express Inn on Riverdale Street.

As a result of the searches, investigators seized 418 bags of heroin labeled 'Bee', as well as a small amount of cocaine and other assorted illegally possessed prescription medications including oxycodone, methadone, and clonazepam, in one room

Police arrested Israel Rodriguez of Springfield on charges including possession to distribute a Class A drug (heroin), two counts of possession of a Class B drug, and an outstanding warrant.

Chrystal Beaumier of Webster was arrested and charged with knowingly being present where heroin is kept.

Police added that a search of another room resulted in only signs of illegal drug use, but no narcotics were still present. The two people in that room were sent on their away, according to police.

