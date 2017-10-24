Portion of Pine St. in Agawam closed due to fallen tree - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Portion of Pine St. in Agawam closed due to fallen tree

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A portion of Pine Street in Agawam is closed because of a tree that fell onto the roadway.

Agawam Police said that Pine Street is currently closed between South Westfield Street and Barry Street.

Police added that the school department is aware of the issue and buses will be adjusted accordingly.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area for the next couple hours.

